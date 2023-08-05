Not all heroes wear capes, and this is very much the case here when a man was said to have put his own life in danger to save two girls in what turned into a large multi-emergency operation at Barry last night, August 4, involving police, ambulance, coastguard and the RNLI.

Members of the public say they saw a man “suddenly appear”, undress and jump into the sea to save the teens.

One of people who saw the incident wrote on Facebook: “Tonight I witnessed a person drowning.

“I went for a walk on the beach. Walking by the water a girl ran up to me in tears with the words her friend was drowning.

“There were no people around and I was powerless to help, but suddenly a man appeared who undressed and went to save her.

“The drowning person’s friends onshore cried and shouted her name, but unfortunately she was carried by the current too quickly.

“A man swam to her and began to slowly return her to shore, meanwhile the sirens of the emergency services could be heard.

“Luckily he saved her life. His words were that even he struggled with the current.

“To the man who saved her life, God bless you brave man.”

A man jumped into the sea to save the girls (Image: Julia Barry)

Police have now confirmed they were at the scene of the incident which took place at around 7pm and that a member of the public did assist the emergency services in saving the girls.

Barry Dock RNLI and Barry Coastguard have also commented confirming teens were being dragged out to sea.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 7pm yesterday (Friday, August 4) officers attended the Watchtower beach in Barry where two girls had got into difficulty in the sea.

“A member of the public assisted with the rescue prior to emergency service attendance.

“The girls, both aged 13, were checked by paramedics and left safe and well in the care of their parents.”

The incident happened at Watchtower Bay, Barry, last night (Image: Barry Dock RNLI)

A multi emergency operation took place (Image: Barry Dock RNLI)

A Barry Dock RNLI spokesperson said: “This evening saw our all-weather lifeboat launch to a multi-agency search and rescue for reports of a teenager caught in the current drifting out to sea from Watchtower Bay.

“After working jointly with Maritime and Coastguard Agency Rescue 187, Barry Coastguard, and the Welsh Ambulance Services, we had reports of the teenager having been recovered and safely in the hands of paramedics.

“Our lifeboat was stood down, returning to station to be made ready for service.”

A coastguard helicopter was deployed (Image: Coastguard)

Barry Coastguard added: “Emergency calls were received that teenagers were in difficulty and being dragged out to sea, near Friars Point.

“We were on scene with Barry Dock RNLI, Coastguard helicopter, police and ambulance.

“A member of the public assisted from the water, and then passed the teens into the care of the ambulance crew.

“Please be aware of where your children are and the danger of the sea.”

Who is the mystery man who saved the teenagers? Do you know him? Or does the mystery hero want to come forward? Contact us at harry.jamshidian@newsquest.co.uk.