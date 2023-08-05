A MAN has been rushed to hospital with what is being described as life-threatening injuries after a crash on Gwent roads this morning.
Emergency services were called to an incident on the A467 between Brynmawr and Blaina at just before 7am.
Police tweeted confirmation the road between Brynmawr and Blaina was closed due to a crash at just before 8am.
Where did the incident happen?
The stretch of the A467 runs between Brynmawr and Blaina, next to Nantyglo, about 11 miles directly north of Blackwood. A roughly straight two lane stretch of road running between farmer's fields and forests at national speed limit.
Now, Gwent Police has confirmed a man is in a critical condition after the incident.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We've attended a collision, involving one car, on the A467 at around 6.45am on Saturday, August 5.
“A man, 23, was taken to hospital for treatment; his condition is thought to be life-threatening.
“The road is closed currently in both directions between Blaina and Brynmawr.”
