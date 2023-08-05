Evan Monk, 21, was last seen around 12.30am on Wednesday, August 2, with officers concerned for his welfare.

Mr Monk, was last seen at his home address wearing blue jeans and a green shirt.

Tragically, it has been confirmed, his body has been found in a Monmouthshire woodland.

The Caerwent area (red box) (Image: Google Maps)

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “The body of a man was discovered in woodland near Caerwent at around 7pm on Thursday, August 3.

“Formal identification has taken place and the man was identified at Evan Monk, 21, from Undy, who was reported as missing to Gwent Police on Wednesday.

"His next of kin have been informed.

“We’re not treating the death as suspicious at this time, and a report has been prepared for the coroner.”