Karl Gulley, 59, from Newport also “traumatised” her daughters after he sent them messages that told them their mother was dead.

When his former lover was on holiday in the Canary Islands he’d taunted her by telling her he’d sold her pet dog and bombarded her and her boyfriend with hundreds of video messages, calls and texts.

The defendant’s threats were taken so seriously that they were escorted through the airport by police after they’d landed.

Gulley, of Cefn Adda Court, admitted three counts of harassment.

MORE NEWS: Convicted rapist jailed for sex attacks on woman in her own home

Ben Waters representing the former plumber said: “The defendant does not enjoy the best of health.

“He struggles to cope with his emotions and alcohol issues.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard that “these were empty threats and he did not go to the airport”.

The judge, Recorder Richard Booth KC, told Gulley: “You also harassed her two daughters by sending them messages to say their mother was dead.

“When (his ex and her partner) were supposed to be relaxing and enjoying themselves on holiday you bombarded them both with abusive, aggressive and threatening text messages and calls.

“The fear that they had was so genuine that police officers had to escort them through arrivals that Cardiff Airport.

“This behaviour was appalling something, I think, you now recognise.”

He added: “You have come a whisker away from immediate custody today.”

Gulley was jailed for six months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

The defendant must attend 30 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme, complete a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement.

He was fined £500 and has to pay a £154 surcharge.

During an earlier hearing held last month, Harriet Ealden, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant and (the woman) were in a relationship that started in 2018 but had ended in 2022.

“In November last year she went on holiday with her new partner to Tenerife.

“The defendant repeatedly called them and in one, he said, ‘See you at the airport – I’m going to kill you.’”

Gulley sent messages which said on the day of their flight home: “Hurry up! I want to kill you” and “You have landed.”

The messages he sent her daughters telling them she was dead had left them “traumatised”.

Gulley used a homophobic slur to abuse his ex’s new boyfriend.

In a victim personal statement, she said: “I knew Karl for a number of years and we’d always had a good relationship.

“I separated from him due to his increased drinking.

“When Karl drinks he is unpredictable. He had told me he was outside our hotel.”

She had allowed him to stay at her home while she was away because he had nowhere to stay.

The court heard the defendant had a previous domestic abuse conviction after he knocked his ex-wife unconscious when he punched her in the jaw.

He was convicted of battery and harassment against her.