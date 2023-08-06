The trams, supplied by Swiss firm Stadler, are able to run on both rail and tram lines and will operate on electrical lines and battery power.

They have been trialled on the South Wales Metro railway lines in recent months.

Running on the valley lines, the trams are the first to be introduced in Wales and form part of the South Wales Metro project.

The 40-metre long trams can travel at speeds of up to 100km per hour (62mph) and are expected to be ready for passengers in 2024.

Electrification on the Rhymney line is also expected in 2024.

The new tram trains at the depot in Taff's Well (Image: Transport for Wales)

TfW chief commercial officer Alexia Course said: "Our Citylink Class 398 tram trains, which have been manufactured by Stadler, are now on test in South Wales and this signifies another step closer to delivering the South Wales Metro.

“We have ordered 36 of these three-car tram trains and they are spacious and bright with multifunctional areas for bicycles, seats for people with reduced mobility, and wheelchair passenger spaces.

“The light rail vehicles are designed to connect city centres with outlying areas and we’re excited to add them to our network in the coming months.”

Inside one of the new tram trains (Image: Transport for Wales)

The trams will be housed at the new £100 million Taff's Well depot, which is nearing completion.

Karl Gilmore, rail infrastructure director at TfW said: "We’re making huge progress at our depot at Taff’s Well and everything is now becoming very visual. The maintenance depot and control centre buildings are both erected and can be clearly seen and the railway tracks connecting the depot to the mainline have been laid.

“Our new tram trains are here and are currently being tested at the depot and on our valley lines. We’ve already electrified our first phase of lines in the valleys and will continue to do so over the coming months.

“It’s a really exciting time for south Wales as this depot and these tram trains will revolutionise transport in the region.”

Funding for the transformation of the core valley lines as part of the Metro project has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.