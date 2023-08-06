Now, nearly four decades later, the playschemes are still going strong.

Based at both Hendre Junior School and Cwm Ifor Primary School, the playschemes are running for four weeks during this year's summer holidays.

Beginning at the end of last month, the activities run at both schools until August 16 - and are free to attend.

The playschemes are aimed at children aged between five and 11, who live in the Penyrheol, Trecenydd and Energlyn ward.

Plaid Cymru councillor Steve Skivens, who sits on the community council, as well as Caerphilly County Borough Council, praised the impact the scheme has made since it started in 1986.

"Generations of families have benefitted from this scheme since it was launched all those years ago," said Cllr Skivens.

“For some kids, it is the only way they will have experiences such as trampolining and events through the summer holidays.

“Due to the worsening cost-of-living crisis, schemes like these are more necessary now than for many years previously.

“I would like to say a big well done to the team for making this happen year on year.”

South Wales East Senedd Member Peredur Owen Griffiths, also of Plaid Cymru, visited one of the playscheme sessions to see its impact.

Mr Owen Griffiths said: “I was impressed by the range of activities being put on to entertain local youngsters. None of this would be possible without the hard work of volunteers and the support of the local community council who have supported the scheme.

“The summer holidays can be an expensive six weeks for families and this will especially be the case in the current financial climate.

“Schemes such as this are worth their weight in gold and I salute everyone who has been involved in making it happen."

He continued: “I hope it can continue providing affordable fun and entertainment for primary school age pupils for decades to come.”