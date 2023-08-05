Police were called to a report of disorder in Oldbury Road at around 7.20pm on Friday, August 4.

Five men and two women were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder. All remain in custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are appealing for witnesses to assist investigations.

Anyone who was in the Oldbury Road area of Cwmbran between 7pm and 8pm, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at that time, can call police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300259954.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.