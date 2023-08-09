A MAN has appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court charged with raping a woman.
Wayne John, 59, of Newport Road, Caldicot, is accused of sexually assaulting the complainant in 2008.
He did not enter a plea.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on August 31.
John was granted conditional bail.
