Gavin John, who lives near Tonypandy, put his own life in danger to save two girls in what turned into a large multi-emergency operation near Watchtower Bay on August 4, involving police, ambulance, coastguard and the RNLI.

One of the girls got in trouble in the water and started drifting out in what Mr John described as an incredible tidal surge.

Mr John, 44, said it was a split-second decision to jump in the water, preparing himself within the second sentence of being told what was going on.

Mr John was with his children cycling along the beach with the plan to go to Barry Island for some chips.

But when he sensed something “eerie” happening round him, everything changed.

“As we were cycling we saw people in the distance running and there was screaming,” explained Mr John.

“I asked a guy with his dog what was going on and he said there was someone in the water struggling.

“When he said that I put down my bike, took off my t-shirt and shoes and told my sons to contact the emergency services.”

Mr John said he could see a head bobbing on the water 100 metres out at sea, before running in to save the teen.

“As I jumped in I thought 'wow the current', but I carried on,” said Mr John. “I have been training for a triathlon so that helped and that little girl, how she was able to stay afloat. I was getting bombarded by the waves. Hats off to her for being so strong.”

Mr John went on to explain how he pulled off the daring rescue.

“We managed to connect and dovetailed our arms and paddled back together,” said Mr John.

“Luckily enough I started to feel the ground and dug my toes in and began pushing back to shore.”

Gavin John jumped in the sea in an instant to save a teenage girl (Image: Gavin John)

A girl, 13, got in trouble in the water off Watchtower Bay on August 4 (Image: Facebook)

Despite some maybe having concerns, Mr John has praised the girl, saying he was amazed how strong a swimmer she was and that she never gave up.

“The tide just took her,” said Mr John. “She was so strong though. Even though she was tired she kept on going.

“I was in the water for around 15 minutes, but it felt like two hours.”

A multi-emergency operation took place in the evening to rescue the teen (Image: Supplied)

In a fairytale ending, that could have been so different, Mr John says the family has reached out to him for his bravery.

“I have never done that before,” said Mr John. “When the guy with the dog was on his second sentence I was getting ready to go in. It was an instant reaction.

“We’ve spoken since. The mother has expressed her sincere gratitude and the girl reached out which is sweet.”

At the time, police said they were on the scene along with a number of emergency agencies.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 7pm on Friday, August 4, officers attended the Watchtower beach in Barry where two girls had got into difficulty in the sea.

“A member of the public assisted with the rescue prior to emergency service attendance.

“The girls, both aged 13, were checked by paramedics and left safe and well in the care of their parents.”