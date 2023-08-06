The annual Ashura march commemorates Husayn ibn Ali, a grandson of Muhammad who was martyred, with his family, 14 centuries ago.

This year marked the 41st year of the march in the city, where mourners, dressed in black marched and sang as they walked from their mosque through the streets.

Hundreds showed at the march (Image: Newsquest)

Watch the video below of the emotional singing during the march

A family event (Image: Newsquest)

Mourners mourned through song (Image: Newsquest)

Mubarak Ali is the secretary of the Islamic Society for Wales, which organised the Newport march.

"Today is the commemoration of the prophet Muhammad's grandson, Imam Husayn, and 72 of his family on the sands of Karbala, Iraq," he said.

"It was a fight against the tyrant Yazid, it was good against evil. [Husayn] refused to be ruled by a king who followed evil ways, and thousands of Yazid's army slaughtered and murdered him, innocent women, children, and other companions.

"Imam Husayn, through his sacrifice for Islam and everyone, his name lives on around the world, and we commemorate him and love him."

Six month old Mirha (Image: Newsquest)

Watch the video below of the scenes at the march

The march mourns the hero Husayn ibn Ali (Image: Newsquest)

Boys there to mourn (Image: Newsquest)

A community event (Image: Newsquest)

Newport's Muslim community has played a proud role in observing Ashura in the UK.

Hundreds of Muslims joined the solemn parade in the city centre, with several carrying flags and banners, and many participants beating their chests rhythmically.

Five year old Kaintaan (Image: Newsquest)

Singing and chanting during the march (Image: Newsquest)

Several attendees were handing out leaflets to other members of the public, with information about the history of Ashura.

Watch the video below of the amazing singing during the march

Amazing scenes (Image: Newsquest)

A tradition of the Islamic Society for Wales (Image: Newsquest)

The march continued along Commercial Street and Charles Street before the participants returned to the mosque.

Mr Ali thanked volunteers and security staff for their support during the march.