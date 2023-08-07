POLICE have confirmed a woman died following a medical emergency in Newport - moments before a crash involving the car she was in.
Gwent Police were called to a medical emergency at around 7.40pm on Monday, July 31.
A passenger of a blue car, a 64-year-old woman, had experienced a medical episode was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following the medical episode, a crash occurred between the blue car the woman was in and another car.
The driver of the blue car was taken to hospital as a precaution, while the occupants of the second car were assessed at scene and no injuries reported.
The 64-year-old’s death is not being treated as suspicious and is not result of the crash.
A report into her death will be prepared for the coroner.
At the time of the incident Caerleon Road was closed between the M4 roundabout and Beaufort Road.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel