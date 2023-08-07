Gwent Police were called to a medical emergency at around 7.40pm on Monday, July 31.

A passenger of a blue car, a 64-year-old woman, had experienced a medical episode was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the medical episode, a crash occurred between the blue car the woman was in and another car.

The driver of the blue car was taken to hospital as a precaution, while the occupants of the second car were assessed at scene and no injuries reported.

The 64-year-old’s death is not being treated as suspicious and is not result of the crash.

A report into her death will be prepared for the coroner.

At the time of the incident Caerleon Road was closed between the M4 roundabout and Beaufort Road.