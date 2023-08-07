This bombshell was dropped just a few weeks before the long summer break which can be expensive at the best of times. For families counting every single penny, this will be a bitter blow as they would have been banking on the policy continuing.

The short notice at which the government broke this news meant they would have had little opportunity to try and find any extra cash.

My Plaid Cymru colleagues Heledd Fychan and Sioned Williams gave the Labour Education Minister Jeremy Miles a tough time in the Senedd during a heated question and answer session.

They rightly pointed out that kids would be going hungry as a result of this decision.

What was unexpected was the criticism that the Minister fielded from within his party from Swansea-based MS Mike Hedges.

He said asked why the government could find £4 million for a private company opening a zipwire in his constituency “rather than feeding children in families in need”. This kind of healthy, honest scrutiny from within the Labour Party is a very rare occurrence.

I welcome some local authorities - like Plaid Cymru-run Gwynedd Council – finding the cash to plug the gap left by Labour.

Politics is about priorities and it is heartening that some Welsh councils have got them in the right order when it comes to looking after vulnerable children.

In the last few weeks I have visited some inspiring community projects around Gwent.

It was uplifting to see what has been going on with the CoStar Partnership in Cwmbran, what Maindee Unlimited has achieved through the old library and how the Able Centre at Upper Cwmbran is supporting vulnerable adults. These projects may differ in terms of their mission and who they support but they are all linked together by the immeasurable value they provide to the communities they serve. The dedication of volunteers and staff that make these projects tick is awesome to witness.

I have enjoyed getting out and about to see projects like this around my plenary schedule as it puts me in touch with ordinary, everyday people and ensures that I am informed about the daily issues that constituents face in their lives.