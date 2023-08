The Vaccine Development and Evaluation Centre (VDEC) is based at the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) science and defence technology campus Porton Down, near Salisbury in Wiltshire.

Professor Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of UKHSA, said: “What we’re trying to do now is capture that really excellent work from Covid and make sure we’re using that as we go forward for any new pandemic threats.”

UK scientists have begun developing vaccines as insurance against a new pandemic caused by an unknown "Disease X".



It is thought the research facility will help the nation tackle “disease X” by improving the preparations for “yet-to-be identified pathogens with pandemic potential."

Scientists will look at viruses and bacteria they already know pose a threat and evaluate the effectiveness of existing vaccines against them.

What is 'disease X'?





Dame Jenny said the term “disease X” is applied as scientists “don’t know what the next pathogen will be that will cause a pandemic” but said the UK needs “to be ready”.

She added: “We don’t know what it is but we can get ready for some virus families.

“We can guess a little bit; we can look at changing the epidemiology of different viruses, we can look at changing climate and start to estimate, but we will never know 100%.

Dame Jenny said they don't know what 'disease X' is but the UK needs to 'be ready' (Image: Toby Melville/PA)

“What we try to do here is keep an eye on the ones that we do know. For example with Covid, we are still here testing all the new variants with the vaccines that have been provided to check they are still effective.

“But we are also looking at how quickly we can develop a new test that would be used if a brand new virus popped up somewhere.”

What will happen at the Vaccine Development and Evaluation Centre to prepare for a new pandemic?





Live viruses will be kept on-site in specialist containment facilities, with researchers looking at pathogens that do not yet have a vaccine, or ones where immunisation could be improved, such as flu, mpox or hantavirus.

Elsewhere, scientists will test emerging Covid-19 jabs on new variants, target diseases such as tuberculosis (TB), and are currently running phase one clinical trials on a potential world-first jab against Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, a tick-borne virus which is fatal in about 30% of cases.

There will be more than 200 scientists working at the new vaccine research facility (Image: Getty)

The launch of the facility comes after the publication of the UKHSA’s three-year strategy.

The blueprint outlines how the organisation will prepare for, and respond to, future hazards, which includes improving health outcomes via vaccines.

The UK’s preparedness for a pandemic came under the spotlight earlier this summer as part of the first public hearings in the Covid-19 Inquiry.

Professor Isabel Oliver, chief scientific officer of UKHSA, said: “We know that through scientific advancement, we could detect and control these spreads before they have the impact that Covid-19 had on our lives.

“It’s not easy, but we know that if we strengthen surveillance and if we accelerate the development of diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics, we could do so much better.

The UK’s preparedness for a pandemic came under the spotlight earlier this summer as part of the first public hearings in the Covid-19 Inquiry (Image: Getty)

“We need to be prepared for all threats, including those that have not been detected yet.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “This new centre cements the UK’s global position spearheading pandemic preparedness, vaccine development, and scientific discovery.

“Hundreds of the world’s leading scientists are already in the centre working on vaccines against potential global health threats to protect the UK and save lives across the world.

“This state-of-the-art complex will also help us deliver on our commitment to produce new vaccines within 100 days of a new threat being identified.”