Joshua Lovering, 20, from Cwmbran committed offences against three different young victims, prosecutor Ruth Smith told Cardiff Crown Court.

He had terrified one of them when they were staying at a Newport hotel after they’d been drinking in Pontypool Park and put a pillow over her mouth as she screamed.

The Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Lovering: “You threatened her with a Stanley knife. Understandably she was terrified.

“You told her you were going to have sex ‘whether you want it or not’.

“It was a threat of rape.”

MORE NEWS: Two jailed after bank was turned into £260k cannabis factory

A similar incident occurred at a Cardiff hotel with another woman who felt he was “keeping her hostage”.

She made a victim impact statement in which she said: “I thought he was going to seriously hurt me – I was scared for my life.

“I’ve had nightmares about him and flashbacks. He is a danger to women.”

In the third set of offences the defendant sexually assaulted a woman after getting into her flat uninvited.

She said in her victim impact statement: It was so traumatising. I still feel on edge and keep my doors locked all the time.

“I feel unsafe in my own home.

“I couldn’t sleep for weeks afterwards. I feel drained and exhausted.”

This last offence happened in the Bridgend area.

Lovering pleaded guilty to affray, assault by penetration, sexual assault and threatening a person with a knife in a private place.

He had a previous conviction for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in public.

These offences were committed against a 16-year-old girl after she had turned down his sexual advances at a canal at Two Locks in Cwmbran.

Jeffrey Jones representing Lovering told Cardiff Crown Court his client suffered from a mental disorder and asked for his young age to be taken into consideration.

The judge said she regarded the defendant as a “dangerous” offender and he was locked up for an extended period of 16 years.

He will have to serve two-thirds of a 12-year sentence before being eligible for parole and an extended period of four years on licence.

Lovering will have to register as a sex offender for life.