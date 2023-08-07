Live

Emergency services at scene of crash on A4042 Pontypool

Traffic
Transport
New Inn
Pontypool
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a4042 Macdonalds roundabout and Lower New Inn. The road is closed in both directions.
  • Earlier today there was and is long delays on the A4042 between Pontypool and New Inn. This is due to a broken down HGV. The police is advising those travelling to avoid the area and to find alternative routes for your journey.

