- The emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a4042 Macdonalds roundabout and Lower New Inn. The road is closed in both directions.
- Earlier today there was and is long delays on the A4042 between Pontypool and New Inn. This is due to a broken down HGV. The police is advising those travelling to avoid the area and to find alternative routes for your journey.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here