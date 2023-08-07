Torfaen Council received an application in April 2023 for four semi-detached homes and one detached house on the site of the former Upper Cwmbran Workmen's Club on Graig Road.

It was also known as the Cherry Tree Club and was demolished following a fire in April 2006.

A public consultation was opened on the application and closed on Thursday, May 18.

The application was withdrawn on Thursday, August 3.