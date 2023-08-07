Damage has been caused to a piece of equipment on the roof of Rhymney Library.

The library, which was set to reopen in September after closing in March 2023 for refurbishment, was vandalised towards the end of July, according to a spokesperson.

They added: "As you can imagine this is really disappointing.

"We are in the middle of a refurbishment designed to offer residents a fantastic new hub library and we’re working hard to make this site available as soon as we can."

Vandalism at Rhymney Library. Picture: Caerphilly Observer (Image: Caerphilly Observer)

The revamp will see a new layout in the library, which will include a children’s space, a laptop lounge and a Welsh language book collection.

Council money will also be spent on improving and preserving the Idris Davies collection, as well as creating a space for partners of the council to use – for example, Gwent Police could hold surgeries at the hub.

One of the project’s aims is to combat social isolation by creating a space for local residents to enjoy and come together.

The library was first opened in the 1970s and was last refurbished in 2009.

Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police on 101 or through direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300246141.