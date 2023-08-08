Alexander Davies, of Dan Y Bryn, Gilwern, sexually assaulted his friend by stroking her bottom while she was asleep in bed.

Davies, 28, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the assault, was found guilty by a jury.

In his pre-sentencing report Davies was said to have shown “anger towards the victim.”

Addressing Davies, Judge Paul Hobson said: “You need to reflect and face up to what you did that night.

“You are highly immature and lack basis life skills.”

Cardiff Crown Court also heard how Davies has denied any wrongdoing and called the victim a liar.

The offence took place on April 11 2022.

The court heard that Davies is of previous good character, has been diagnosed with an emotional personality disorder, and has anxiety and depression. He is also currently employed.

The judge jailed Davies to 12 months, suspended for 18 months with the condition that he must remain out of trouble and must cooperate with his probation service.