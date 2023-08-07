For those who find them uncomfortable, this sort of thought is particularly not pleasant.

As it nears autumn spider mating season will also be upon us, which will mean you will likely see a few more out and about.

This is most prevalent around September and October, so here is how to best prepare for it and prevent them from getting on your bed.

Keeping your room clean and tidy can reduce the chances of spiders being attracted to it (Image: Canva)

What attracts spiders to your bed?





Your room being untidy is one potential way of drawing spiders in, especially if there is clutter under your bed.

Additionally, MyBedFrames state that eating on your bed is something you need to avoid doing to improve your chances.

They said: "Crumbs attract insects, and those insects will attract spiders. We always tell ourselves we’ll be extra careful when eating in bed to prevent any mess, but crumbs will always find a way to get between the sheets."

How to prevent spiders getting into your bed?





Keeping your room clean and tidy is an easy way to reduce the chance of spiders ending up in your bed, and there are a number of other methods also.

According to Dreams.co.uk using Essential Oils can be a benefit as the scent deters spiders.

They state: "Peppermint is said to be the most effective essential oil for deterring spiders. You can simply mix several drops of it with some water in a spray bottle and spritz it around the room. Spiders really don’t like the smell, so they’ll vacate and steer clear.

"There’s also a trick of using soaked peppermint tea bags in the corners of your bedroom – this one is probably not so good for those of you with carpeted floors."

Plug-in spider repellents could also work, which are devices that emit high-frequency ultrasonic sound which is thought to be discomforting for spiders.

Finally, keeping your outside light off may help as insects can be attracted to the light, which draws spiders in.

From there they could get through door cracks and open windows into your home.