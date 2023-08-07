Lucy Fallon is reportedly returning to the ITV soap as Bethany Platt and joining one of the series' most-loved families one more.

It comes as the 27-year-old has recently welcomed her first child, Sonny with partner and Preston North End footballer Ryan Ledson.

She first joined Corrie in 2015 but Beth departed from the iconic street in 2020 to pursue a magazine internship in London.

It’s thought the actress will return to the Salford-based studios in the next few weeks to film new scenes, however, her arrival isn’t expected to air until next year “after Christmas.”

A TV source told The Sun: “Lucy is one of soap’s most talented actresses who won lots of awards for her powerful portrayal of Bethany’s grooming storyline.

“She was destined for big things and everyone was sad to see her go but the door was always going to be left open for someone of her calibre and popularity.

“Bosses reached out to her a few weeks ago about the possibility of coming back, and told her everything they’d planned for Bethany if she agreed.

“She discussed it with her boyfriend, and family, because she’s a mum now with a baby.

“Once they’d talked about childcare, and how best to juggle it all, she was able to say she’d love to return.

“Everyone is very excited. They were really keen to get her back.”

Coronation Street star to 'bow out' of ITV soap after more than a decade

Macy Alabi who plays Ruby Dobbs, the daughter of Tyrone Dobbs and stepdaughter of Fiz Brown on Coronation Street has stepped away from the cobbles since joining over a decade ago.

It comes as recent spoilers revealed she has been replaced in a “surprise recast.”

Macy decided to “bow out” of the role, with Ruby now being played by another child actor, Billie Naylor who will appear in new scenes within the upcoming episodes, The Mirror understands.

In one of Macy’s last scenes, viewers saw her wave farewell to step-mum Fiz earlier this year in May as she was heading to Norwich for a new job opportunity.

According to spoilers, Billie Naylor is taking on the role from this week as Ruby returns and will appear in new scenes throughout upcoming episodes.

It seems she will join the show alongside a storyline following sibling rivalry, which could see her fallout with sister Hope Stape.

The Mirror explains: “Ruby and Hope will be seen going head-to-head at the Little Big Shotz classes at the community centre this summer.

“Run by barmaid Glenda Shuttleworth, the classes see the kids performing for a new show.”

It adds: “Hope is expecting to land the lead role in the summer spectacular, but she's let furious when her sister Ruby gets it instead.”

Coronation Street airs on ITV1 at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.