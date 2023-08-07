A holiday desinatnation in Monmouth has been named among the best places to stay in the UK according to The Times.
A canal holiday by electric boat through the Monmouthshire and Brecon canals has featured among The Times' 25 of the UK's best places to stay by the water.
The canal holiday in south Wales which takes in some gorgeous villages in the picturesque Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park features on the list alongside popular holiday destinations in places like Cornwall, Windermere and Devon.
The Monmouth holiday is one of two places in Wales to make the list with the Chainbridge Hotel in Llangollen, Denbighshire, featuring inside the top 10.
The Times said: "The UK’s rivers and lakes invite relaxation, whether it’s a rush of water across a small burn, a beck or a loch. And there’s nothing nicer than holidaying right beside them."
The news outlet added: "If there’s a better way of spending a hot afternoon than by a riverbank with a glass in hand, I can’t think of it, and Britain’s riverside pubs are one of its great joys."
The best places to stay by the water in the UK
According to The Times, the 25 best places to stay by the water in the UK are:
- Hambleton Hall, Oakham, Rutland
- Monkey Island, Bray, Berkshire
- Beck Hall, Malham, Yorkshire
- Lympstone Manor, Exmouth, Devon
- Onderneming, Snape, Suffolk
- Chainbridge Hotel, Llangollen, Denbighshire
- Broad Leys, Windermere, Cumbria
- Blackbird, Holsworthy, Devon
- Achnacarron Boathouse, Taynuilt, Argyll & Bute
- Scottish Highlander, Caledonian Canal
- Lusty Beg, Co Fermanagh
- The Taybank, Dunkeld, Perthshire
- The Floathouse Amelie, Penryn, Cornwall
- Sculthorpe Mill, Fakenham, Norfolk
- The Trout at Tadpole Bridge, Buckland North, Oxfordshire
- The Sheppey Inn, Wells, Somerset
- Undercastle Cottage, Fordingbridge, Hampshire
- Good Hotel, London
- Canal holiday, Monmouth
- Knotts End Boathouse, Ullswater, Cumbria
- Ye Old Ferrie Inn, Symonds Yat, Herefordshire
- Skiff boats, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
- Falls of Dochart Inn, Killin, Stirling
- Bowcombe Boathouse, Kingsbridge, Devon
- Lakes by Yoo, Lechlade, Gloucestershire
What makes a canal holiday in Monmouth one of the best in the UK?
The Times said: "The newest narrowboats on the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal use rechargeable lithium batteries, allowing guests to explore the small canalside towns and villages that run through the Brecon Beacons National Park at a gentle purr rather than a diesel belch (although the locks still have to be operated with old-fashioned human effort).
"The batteries last for about 18 hours and — alongside kingfishers, dragonflies and red kites — there are charging stations throughout the canal’s route."
According to The Times, seven nights’ self-catering for four on one of the electric boats starts from £1,211 (castlenarrowboats.co.uk).
