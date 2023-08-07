The Ukraine Night, held at the Parish Trust's base in Trethomas, took place on Tuesday August 1, with around 70 people in attendance - and a further 500 watching live online.

The evening saw Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Caerphilly County Borough share their experiences of moving to the area, while the council's Ukraine support team were on hand to answer questions about hosting.

Ukrainian refugees, host families, and members of the council's Ukraine support team spoke at the event.

It also included live music performances from singer-songwriter Susie Mills, as well as Ukrainians Lietta and Uliana.

The Parish Trust's chief executive, Rev Dean Roberts, said the event was "very well received" and continued: "It was a successful evening. We're looking to do more events like this to keep the momentum going.

"As an organisation we're trying to raise awareness that the war is still very much ongoing.

"The event was very well received and around 500 people saw it online. We had a couple of sign-ups on the night to be hosts too."

Rev Roberts, who hosted the event, explained how many Ukrainians who have fled the war are still yet to find host families.

"Some of their stories are very sad, but the evening was very positive," he said. "There's a silver lining that they've been able to settle down in Wales."

Ukraine night in Trethomas. Picture: Caerphilly Observer (Image: Caerphilly Observer)

Luke Coleman, who is the Parish Trust's wellbeing coordinator, organised the event and said: "It went really well. We had a good turnout and a good variety of people too.

"It was nice to see Ukrainians bring their host families and to hear from the council's Ukraine support team."

He continued: "Fundamentally it was about raising awareness. The idea came after a Ukrainian volunteer asked us to put a poster up about hosting."

Mr Coleman also praised Yulia Bond, who moved to Caerphilly from Ukraine last year, for playing a key role in making the event a success.

Council cabinet member for housing, Cllr Shayne Cook, was in attendance at the event, as was Caerphilly MP Wayne David.

Cllr Cook said: "Firstly I want to thank the Parish Trust and Yulia Bond for organising such an enjoyable event. It was good to hear those experiences shared by hosts and Ukrainians.

"Caerphilly residents have really stepped up to support Ukrainians fleeing from the war. If you are thinking of becoming a host or provide support please email ukrainesupport@caerphilly.gov.uk "

Visit Caerphilly County Borough Council's website for more information about hosting.