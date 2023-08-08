The ICC Wales will host the event for the second year running on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13 - with Saturday already sold out.

ICC Wales is one of the largest indoor arenas in Wales, and one of the largest arenas in the United Kingdom.

Among the big names appearing this year are Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker from The Guardians of the Galaxy, Danny Glover from Lethal Weapon, and not one, but four actors to play the title character in Dr Who - Peter Davidson, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, and Paul McGann. Sophie Aldred, who appeared alongside Sylvester McCoy's Doctor as Ace, is also appearing.

Other guests include Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley of The Vampire Diaries, Alec Utgoff from Stranger Things, Mark Boone Jr, Kim Coates, and Tommy Flanagan from Sons of Anarchy, and Back to the Future stars Harry Waters Jr, James Tolkan, Don Fullilove, and Claudia Wells.

Also scheduled to appear are Sean Pertwee from Gotham, William Fichtner from Prison Break, Mark Williams from Harry Potter, Ioan Gruffudd from The Fantastic Four, along with Kai Owen and Gareth David-Lloyd from Torchwood.

Guest stars include Paul Blake known for playing Greedo in the original Star Wars movie, along with puppeteer, animator, actor, director, producer, and voice-over artist Mike Quinn.

Comic-Con Wales is a place where fans of pop culture, films, tv, comic books and more, can meet and greet their favourite actors and actresses, have photographs with them and get autographs.

Across the event, there will be family entertainment, attractions, panels, and trade stalls which will sell everything from replica props, clothing, and toys to original artwork.

There will also be props and set displays from most franchises.

Schedules are now available which will be emailed to every customer who has purchased a ticket, and whilst tickets for Saturday are sold out, there is still limited availability for Sunday.