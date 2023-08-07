Police were called to reports of disorder in Oldbury Road at around 7.20pm on Friday, August 4. Four properties in Newport, Pontypool and Barry were searched as part of the investigation.

Police in Newport (Image: Anonymous)

Several items, including weapons, cannabis, and mobile phones were seized from the properties.

Seven people, five men and two women, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

Armed police in Newport (Image: Anonymous)

The five men remain in police custody while the two women were released on police bail.

A witness, who asked to remain anonymous said: "Armed police, police dogs and forensics stayed at the Newport property on Sims Square over the weekend."

Sims Square where the police were over the weekend (Image: Newsquest)

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone in the Oldbury Road area of Cwmbran between 7pm and 8pm, or if you have CCTV or dashcam, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300259954.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”