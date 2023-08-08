LEIGH AMBLER, 42, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph on the A468 in Newport on April 3.

He must pay £1,070 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHIQUITA NAOMI KANE, 47, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £120 in a fine and costs after she admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following her release from prison.

CHARLIE SHORT, 22, of Pendarren Street, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL ROBERT ELLIOTT, 35, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Malpas Road on December 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JONATHAN JAMES HOWELL, 41, of Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Newport must pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 33mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on November 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD LEWIS, 60, of Mynydd View, Cwmfields, Pontypool must pay £350 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way, Newport on February 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL ANTHONY MABE, of 38, Parry Drive, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on January 15.

CLAIRE MILES-THOMAS, 33, of Hengoed Parc, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £342 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Bryn Road on November 12, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JODIE EVANS, 32, of Dan Y Meio, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SCOTT ANTHONY GUNTER, 34, of New School Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID OSBORNE, 43, of King's Hill, Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 at Wentloog Avenue, Newport on January 21.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PETRU LUPSA, 30, of Clifton Place, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.