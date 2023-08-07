The westbound carriageway of the motorway will be closed between junction 25 at Caerleon and junction 26 at Malpas between 8pm tonight, Monday, and 6am tomorrow, Tuesday.

The closure will also be in force on Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.

Then, both carriageways will be closed between junction 25A at Grove Park and junction 26 from 8pm on Wednesday, August 9, until 6am the following morning.

And the eastbound carriageway will be closed between junctions 25A and 26 from 8pm on Thursday, August 10, until 6pm the following day. The same stretch of motorway will also be closed between 8pm on Friday, August 11, until 6am the following morning.

The closures are to allow drainage removal and for investigations to be carried out ahead of essential maintenance work to be carried out on the M4 River Usk Bridge by the Brynglas Tunnels, due to start in September.

Traffic will be diverted onto the Southern Distributor Road between junctions 24 at the Coldra and junction 28 at Tredegar Park.