AN ELDERLY is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a three-way car crash today.
The crash happened on the A4042, near New Inn at around 11.50am today, Monday, August 7.
The crash involved three cars: a Peugeot, a Ford and a Mercedes.
A 79-year-old woman, the passenger of the Mercedes, was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The incident which is still ongoing has caused the A4042 between Macdonalds roundabout and Lower New Inn to be closed in both directions.
The police are advising those travelling to avoid the area and to find alternative routes for your journey.
