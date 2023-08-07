Nominations for the Penmaen ward by-election closed on August 3, with the candidates named alphabetically as:

Elizabeth Davies (Labour);

George Edwards-Etheridge (Independent);

Jonathan David Errington (Liberal Democrats);

Clayton Francis Jones (Gwlad);

Imogen Martin (Conservative);

Andrew Short (Plaid Cymru).

The by-election will be held on Thursday, August 31.

It follows the death of Labour councillor, Jim Sadler, at the age of 71 in May. Cllr Sadler won a Penmaen ward seat in the 2022 local elections.

New polling cards have been issued to some voters in the area after it emerged the incorrect polling day appeared on the original documents.