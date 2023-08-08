Just moments after he stole an empty cash draw from a till at Bryn Meadows Golf, Hotel & Spa, Shaun Davies threatened a terrified night porter with an axe.

Hotel staff had confronted the defendant following the burglary of a marquee used for functions at the four-star resort in the Blackwood area.

Shaun Davies, aged 34, of Penywerlod Road, Markham, near Blackwood. Picture: Gwent Police

This was one of a series of crimes the 34-year-old, who has 38 previous convictions for 140 offences, had committed.

The axe used by Davies to threaten hotel staff. Picture: CPS Wales

Davies was jailed for 42 months at Cardiff Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to burglary, affray, attempted burglary, possession of an axe in public, possession of amphetamine, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

His crime spree took place in Blackwood and Bargoed between November last year and this January.

The video was released by CPS Wales.