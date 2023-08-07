Gwent Police received reports of a vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner near Mallards Way, Dyffryn, at around 8.20pm on Thursday, August 3.​

Officers attended the scene alongside the National Police Air Service (NAS).

A 20-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of driving dangerously, driving without a license or insurance, and driving without due care and attention. ​

He has since been charged with these offences and has been released on police bail.​