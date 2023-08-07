The three individuals currently being hunted by Gwent Police are:

Gareth Williams, 45, from the Tredegar area;

David Morris, 43, from the Fleur-De-Lis area;

Lucy Hayden, 25, from the Tredegar area.

Some or all of the trio above "may be relying on family or friends to avoid arrest".

Gwent Police have said that their officers have "have worked hard, carrying our searches and following enquiries across Gwent to try and locate them to bring them into custody".

However, they are now appealling to the general public for their help.

"If you've seen any of them, or know where they may be please get in touch," a spokesperson said.

"We are hoping that with your help, we can bring them into custody.

"We'd like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour someone who's been recalled to prison which itself could lead to a jail term."

"Anyone who has information about their whereabouts, are asked to contact us immediately by calling 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter quoting the name of the person and any information," Gwent Police said.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.