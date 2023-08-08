This is according to new data from the RSPCA.

The animal charity has unveiled shocking new figures relating to deadly weapons used on animals over the past four years.

A horrifying crossbow attack on a squirrel was one of the most recent attacks.

Closer to home, last summer a pair of seagulls were killed in Newport after being shot with an air gun.

This incident happened back in June 2022.

The bloodied bodies of the birds were discovered by staff outside the Howdens unit on the Maesglas Industrial Estate in Greenwich Road.

One of the gulls had already died, with a pellet wound clearly visible above one eye.

Staff put the other gull - who had also been shot in the head but was still alive - in a box before contacting the RSPCA for help.

Unfortunately, the extent of the injuries to the surviving gull were so severe that the bird was put to sleep on veterinary advice to prevent further suffering.

RSPCA data released - weapon attacks on animals

Since the beginning of 2020 (up to to May 2023), the RSPCA received 808 reports relating to animals being intentionally harmed with a weapon across England and Wales - with 63 of these incidents happening in Wales.

Across Gwent, the breakdown of incidents is as follows:

five in Caerphilly;

three in Blaenau Gwent;

two in Newport;

one in Torfaen.

Air guns and rifles were responsible for the bulk of the incidents, with 658 reports made to the charity.

Weapons such as catapults and slingshots accounted for a combined 124 incidents, with 34 calls to the RSPCA about crossbow incidents.

Many incidents reported to the charity involve more than one animal being targeted at a time.

The UK’s under-threat wildlife bore the brunt of the attacks, with 841 wild birds - including waterfowl and marine birds - shot by a gun or crossbow or hit by a catapult since the beginning of 2020.

Shockingly, pet cats were also a prime target, with 262 innocent cats deliberately attacked with weapons.

The RSPCA has released the figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign.

RSPCA national wildlife coordinator Geoff Edmond said: “It is unspeakably cruel, totally unacceptable and illegal to shoot animals for ‘fun’ - or as target practice, but sadly our emergency line is receiving hundreds of reports.

“We think of ourselves as a nation of animal lovers, but the RSPCA’s experience shows that there are people out there who are deliberately targeting wildlife, pets and farm animals with guns, catapults and crossbows.

"These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering."

Anyone caught deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal can face up to five years in prison and/or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act.