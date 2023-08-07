Gwent Police confirmed they were called to a report of a crash on the A472, Pontypool at around 12.55pm today (Monday, August 7).

Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The collision involved two cars - a Fiat and a Seat.

The passenger of the Fiat, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

This follows another crash near Pontypool today - on the A4042 - in which a woman in her 70s suffered potentially life-changing injuries.