Nathan Parsons and George Medcraft - both 20 - were both sent to a young offender institution earlier this year after they admitted a number of drug trafficking offences in Caerphilly county.

During the pair’s sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court in January, prosecutor Ieuan Bennett played footage of Parsons showing off his criminal credentials.

The defendant had filmed himself on his mobile phone smoking a joint before showing partner in crime Medcraft bagging up cannabis.

It was used as evidence in the case against them.

Nathan Parsons

The pair were back in Cardiff Crown Court this month for a proceeds of crime hearing.

It emerged that Medcraft, of Cwarrau Mawr Farm Lane, Penyrheol, Caerphilly benefitted by £75,000 and has £1,917.50 in available assets.

He has three months to pay that or serve an extra 21 days behind bars in default.

Parsons, of Coed Cochwyn Avenue, Llanishen, Cardiff profited by £58,233.38 and has £150 which can be seized by the police.

George Medcraft

He has three months to hand it over or serve an extra seven days behind bars in default.

Medcraft was sent to a young offender institution for five years and three months after he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

Parsons was locked up for three years and four months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine as well as possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Mr Bennett told the court: “The defendants had a relatively professional approach and would use text bombs.”