Noah Herniman, 17, suffers from a condition called neurofibromatosis, where tumours grow on a person’s nerve tissues.

Noah Herniman's fundraising story

He was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour at the core of his brain in 2021.

However, he has remained stoic ever since - continuing with charity work which has seen him become well-known throughout the town and beyond.

He has raised thousands of pounds for various charities over the years, but back in May 2022 he began a more personal endeavour.

Noah decided he wanted to be able to provide a place for families to create memories whilst undergoing gruelling treatment for cancer and other serious illnesses.

The idea for Noah's Retreat was born.

Recently, Kids Cancer Charity revealed that Noah's hard work had finally paid off.

"We were handed the keys to a lodge at Burnham on Sea," they revealed.

"This lodge has been donated to the charity by the Herniman family from Chepstow."

Noah’s dream was to have a place where families can go for a break from hospital appointments and gruelling treatment regimes.

The charity's dream "was to expand our network of caravans to the South West coast of England and by a chance conversation, two dreams became a reality".

"Words cannot express how grateful we are for their generosity, and we can assure you it is in safe hands," they said.

Noah's mum, Shelley, revealed the lodge had cost a grand total of £59,950.

"It will cost £10,000 a year in site rent and in the next next few weeks we will register Noahs Foundation which will be fundraising towards Noahs Retreat and assisting other families to make memories," she said.

The accommodation will have wheelchair access, parking outside for two cars and three good-sized bedrooms all with their own TV.

"This is an enormous undertaking," Mrs Herniman said.

"This started as one of Noah's conversations and now it's a reality."

Families wishing to stay at Noah’s Retreat this season can contact ukbreaks@kidscancercharity.org

To find out more, or to donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shelleynoah-herniman