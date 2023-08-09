That is according to the local MP - David Davies - who claims that the "vital importance" of the work to improve the roadway over the centuries old structure does not outweigh the 30-mile diversion via Ross-on-Wye.

The Wye Bridge in Monmouth has crossed the Wye at Wyesham for hundreds of years.

The original wooden bridge was built in the Middle Ages, and was rebuilt in stone in the early 17th century.

In recent times, concerns had been raised over the state of the road surface on the bridge.

Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) acknowledged the condition of this highway "has been a long-standing concern".

It was originally the expectation of the council for construction works to begin between mid-July and up to the end of August.

However, Monmouthshire County Council has now confirmed that the full closure, day and night, of the Wye Bridge in Monmouth is scheduled to commence on October 16.

Mr Davies says that this blanket closure must be reconsidered to avoid “damaging” businesses and “cutting off” the local community in Wyesham.

He questioned the need for a full closure, warning of an “unprecedented amount of disruption”.

“The local community on the east side of the River Wye will effectively be cut off from Monmouth for several weeks, while business owners - particularly those on Hadnock Road - are worried about a significant loss of trade without customer footfall and delivery access," Mr Davies said.

“I fail to see why essential business and residential traffic cannot be allowed to travel across the bridge for a short period of the day, such as an hour.

“Given the high level of disruption this forthcoming programme of works will cause, I strongly urge the council to consider changing its approach from a blanket closure of the Wye Bridge to allowing some access for the local community.”