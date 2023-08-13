Liam Davies, 17, from Tredegar travelled to Saudi Arabia to play in the International Billiards Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Under 17s & Under 21s tournaments in July.

The 17-year-old took home both titles and in total the teenager holds five world titles.

Proud mum Clair Davies enjoys watching her son "do what he loves".

Liam won the World Under 17’s & Under 21’s tournaments (Image: Clair Davies)

She said: “Liam played all his matches without dropping a frame and he also had the highest break of 122.

“He then went on to play the world under 21s having a few close matches against very tough appointments also having the highest break of 142.

“He was also selected to play in another event in Turkey for team Europe so Liam went from Saudi straight to Turkey where the team won a silver medal in the World Confederation of Billiard Sports (WCBS).

“Every step in his journey is something to celebrate, watching him do what he loves.

“Liam has been playing snooker since he was 6 1/2, he has always known what he wants and he is doing everything to achieve his goals

“To hold five world titles at the age of 17 he is definitely going in the right direction."

Liam celebrating with his trophy (Image: Clair Davies)

Liam who is striving to become the world No1 arrived back home on July 24 after a very successful three weeks.

One of Liam’s main idols is fellow Welshman from Blaenau Gwent and three time world champion Mark Williams.

His mother added: “We have our own snooker club in Merthyr Tydfil called Scala Snooker Club and his dad also manages Mark Williams Snooker Club in Tredegar.

“His goal is to become a professional snooker player and win the world championships and be world No1.”

