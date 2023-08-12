The event took in large parts of Monmouthshire as well as small sections in Herefordshire and Gloucestershire on a 130-mile route.

The Two Rivers Tour was started as a memorial to club stalwart John Bird and each year a charity is supported through the event.

Cars line up at the start of the The Forresters Car Club’s annual Two Rivers Tour. In the front is a Vauxhall.

An Austin Healy on The Forresters Car Club's annual Two Rivers Tour.

A Ford in Skenfrith on The Forresters Car Club's annual Two Rivers Tour.

A Triumph Vitesse on the road during the Two Rivers Tour.

A Mini on The Forresters Car Club's annual Two Rivers Tour.

The range of classic cars taking part spanned almost 60 years of automotive history from a British-built Riley 1.5 to a Mazda MX5.

Prizes were awarded for best pre and post 1980s cars.

The former was won by Dave Thomas and Dave Newton in an Austin Healy 3000 and the latter by Tony and Lisa Rendell in a Ford Capri 2.8.