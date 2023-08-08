Gwent Police received three reports of vehicle break-ins in Orchard Street, Denbigh Road, and Summerhill Avenue between 1.10am and 3am, Sunday, August 6.

"I woke to find the contents of my car emptied onto the front seats," said Samantha Hobbs, who lives in Denbigh Road.

Their front door camera showed a male breaking into her car at around 2.30am. Ms Hobbs said the man had a "good rummage", but only took loose change.

Another St Julians resident, who wished to remain anonymous, say they saw a man try to access two locked vehicles before he “ransacked” her family car for "not even £2" in cash, leaving the boot door open and belongings strewn over the pavement.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received three reports of cars being broken into on Newport in the early hours of Sunday, August 6.

“Three cars were reported to have been broken into on Orchard Street, Denbigh Road and Summerhill Avenue between 1.10am and 3am.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2300261547.”