The crash happened on the A4042, near New Inn at around 11.50am yesterday, Monday, August 7.

The crash involved four cars: a Peugeot, a Ford and a black Mercedes and a grey Mercedes.

The passenger of the Ford, a 79-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries, where she later died.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Four other people were taken to hospital for treatment, however, their injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening, according to the police.

The A4042 between McDonald's roundabout and Lower New Inn was closed for nine hours following the incident - and eventually re-opened at 8.50pm.

Gwent Police is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers investigating the collision want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A4042 between 11.45am and midday on Monday, August 7, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact us.

“Call 101, quoting log reference 2300262994, or send us a direct message on social media.”