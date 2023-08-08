ALL lanes of a busy dual carriageway have re-opened after a two-way car crash this morning in Newport.
The crash took place on the A467, Forge Road, Newport at around 7.10am today, Tuesday, August 8.
Gwent Police attended the scene, and no injuries were reported, according to the police.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision, involving two cars, on the A467, Forge Road, Newport at around 7.10am on Tuesday, August 8.
“Officers attended to assist with traffic management and no injuries were reported.”
The crash caused heavy congestion on the M4 eastbound between junctions and 28 and 23A, which has since eased.
