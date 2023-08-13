Really Awesome Coffee will be coming to the Newbridge area and is open to any businesses who want to book a van to attend their offices.

The franchise has over 100 coffee vans all over the UK, with each individual having a specific ‘daily round’ that includes visiting offices, industrial estates, schools, care homes, vets and any other work site where coffee is required.

Barista Paul Caddick has recently acquired a specialist van for the venture with equipment that will allow him to make coffees, iced coffees, frappes, smoothies and milkshakes, as well as providing customers with plenty of hot and cold food.

The equipment available to him includes an espresso machine and grinder, allowing his coffee to be barista quality.

Business development and support manager Laura Tonks described the vans as “like a really nice café on wheels”.

The van will allow Paul to travel around the Blackwood, Oakdale, Newbridge and Caerphilly areas to wherever he might be required.

He said: “Coming from a military background, this is a massive career change for me!

"I can't wait to get started with my new venture and I am really looking forward to meeting all my lovely customers.

"If you work in or around Newbridge and would love a visit from me in my coffee van, then please give me a call on 0333 577 0785."

The van is the first of its kind in Wales.

Paul and his mobile coffee van will be able to attend a wide range of events, anything from school sports days to dog shows and even weddings.

You can follow any updates from Paul and his van on Facebook by liking the Really Awesome Coffee Newbridge page.