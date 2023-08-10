The 1st Newport Company Boys’ Brigade started at Havelock Street Presbyterian some 136 years ago and is the last-standing group of its kind in Newport.

But Summerhill Baptist Church, which has provided them with a venue for almost two decades, closed at the end of July.

Captain Liz Thomas, who also works as a teaching assistant in special needs education, issued a public plea on August 4, writing: “If anyone knows of a place we could move to I would appreciate the help looking.

“We ideally need a room to store our equipment and a room to be able to play games and take badge classes.”

The church has allowed the group to continue to use its premises until the end of October - albeit without central heating. And Cpt Thomas said she wants somewhere to “start fresh” in time for the new school year.

The boys celebrate Star Wars Day. (Image: 1st Newport Company Boys’ Brigade)

The company, which consisted of just four boys at the last count, is looking for a venue that is free-to-use.

The Boys’ Brigade say their objective is to promote obedience, reverence, discipline and self-respect to bring its members closer to a “true Christian manliness”.

“It may sound a little outdated but we try and keep towards showing kindness and being inclusive for all,” said Cpt Thomas.

She says the group place less of an emphasis on attending church together, and instead work towards spiritual, physical, mental, creative and adventure-themed badges when they meet on Friday evenings after school.

The Brigade went digital due to Covid and even conducted their annual awards ceremony on Zoom.

This week, Cpt Thomas is meeting with St Julians Methodist Church, St John’s Church and Beechwood Park Presbyterian Church to see if she can broker an arrangement for a new home.

You can contact the Boys' Brigade at 1newportgwent@boys-brigade.org.uk.