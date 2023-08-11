Estyn inspectors complimented the Hengoed Primary School’s "successful learning opportunities and pupils’ enthusiasm during lessons".

A team from Estyn visited the primary school in June and have now published a report on their findings.

The report said the positive ethos of care and support from staff "encourages pupils to take responsibility for their own well-being and behaviour extremely well".

"Most pupils are happy and enjoy school and feel valued and show pride in their school community," the report said. "Nearly all pupils behave very well. They walk calmly around the school and welcome visitors in a polite and courteous manner, for example holding doors open for each other and adults."

Inspectors noted that "most pupils enter the school with levels that are below those expected for their age". However, during their time in school "many pupils make good progress in developing a range of skills. By the end of Year 6, many pupils use their literacy, numeracy and digital skills effectively, including many pupils with additional learning needs (ALN) and those eligible for free school meals."

Outside Hengoed Primary School (Image: Google Maps)

"Pupils develop good reading skills" with younger pupils acquiring "an understanding of the relationship between letters and sounds quickly." By Year 6, many pupils can "skim, and scan read easily, and they have good comprehension skills."

The report contined: "Most pupils develop strong digital skills, and they use these across the curriculum successfully." They also use a range of software and devices including word processing, coding, spreadsheets and multimedia presentations.

However inspectors noted that "staff do not always allow pupils to use their independent skills often enough."

Nearly all pupils feel safe in school and are "aware of the importance of eating and drinking healthily and feel that the school gives them plenty of opportunities for exercise." The report continued: "Most pupils engage in daily physical activities readily, such as when they play foot golf, netball and access the trim trail on the playground."

Inspectors praised the "clean and well-organised" school, which has a "calm, purposeful and orderly learning environment."

"One of the school's strengths is its provision for pupils' spiritual, moral, social and cultural development," the report said. "Staff make the most of current events to broaden pupils' knowledge of different cultures. For example, they plan a Eurovision song contest in which all classes learn about the food, language, music and customs of different European countries.

"The executive headteacher works diligently with the deputy headteacher to implement improvements in the school’s strategic and day-to-day practices."

However, inspectors added: "The strategic leadership of the governing body is not fully effective. They are over-reliant on the executive headteacher and the senior leadership team to drive, monitor and evaluate initiatives at the school."

Recommendations made by Estyn: