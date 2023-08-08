The 48-year-old’s illness left scientists in shock after he arrived in A&E with painful hand swelling, multiple puncture wounds and abrasions, around eight hours after he was first bitten.

This particular case was recorded in 2020 and was recently published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The Brit was treated for a potential infection and was given a booster dose of the tetanus vaccine which prevents tetanus, an infection caused by Clostridium tetani bacteria.

He was also given oral antibiotics before being discharged, but he returned to hospital only 24 hours later with an infection on his hand, specifically in his left little and right middle finger, The Independent reports.

Unfortunately, the UK resident had to undergo a procedure, where doctors surgically removed the damaged tissue around his bite wounds and gave him three other antibiotics through his veins.

This treatment seemed to do the job and led to a successful recovery.

UK man suffers 'unknown' infection after being bitten by a feral cat

If you are bitten by a cat you should wash the wound straight away and see a doctor for advice (Image: Getty)

But when it came to analysing the infected tissue from the man’s right middle finger for microorganisms, researchers, including those from Cambridge University Hospitals found an “unknown” organism that was similar to Streptococcus, a bacteria which can cause meningitis.

The bacteria didn’t match any strains on record, indicating it had never been found and documented before.

Scientists found the new bacteria belonged to a bacteria species called Globicatella, suggesting it is a “distinct and previously undescribed species.”

The bacterial revelation “highlights the role of cats as reservoirs of as yet undiscovered bacterial species that have human pathogenic potential,” explains researchers.

They also documented cats can sometimes cause “deep-tissue bite injuries”, with the “direct inoculation of their saliva posing a high risk of secondary infection.”

If you are bitten by a cat, you are advised to wash the wound instantly with soap or salt and to consult your GP straight away.