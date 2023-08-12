The creators behind the international hit Dinosaur World Live, which came to Newport last October half term, are back with a new spell-binding adventure, Dragons and Mythical Beasts.

Enter a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical Olivier Award-nominated show for all the family. From August 15 to 17, you will get the opportunity to take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the dragon…

Families with young children won’t want to miss Sarah and Duck as the BAFTA award-winning CBeebies show, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, is brought to life with puppetry, storytelling and music.

Join Sarah and her best friend Duck on August 18 and 19 as they plan the ultimate circus soiree to help Scarf Lady celebrate her birthday.

Originally due to take place earlier this year and rescheduled for the King’s coronation, The Animal Guyz finally bring their show Animals Unleashed to Newport on Monday, August 21.

In a show suitable for all ages, including the teenage members of the family, Animals Unleashed will see the stage bursting into life right before your eyes with this entertaining and educational one-hour show.

The final family show is Sleeping Beauty – a Super Sheep Adventure from the award-winning Ripley Company, which is at the theatre on August 24.

If this wasn’t enough family entertainment, The Riverfront Cinema is also screening family films throughout August with cinema tickets starting at only £3.50. Upcoming films include Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Elemental, Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken, Disney’s Cinderella and smash hit billion-dollar film Barbie!

You can find out more about all of the family entertainment coming up at The Riverfront this August and book your tickets at newportlive.co.uk/Performances