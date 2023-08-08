The Met Office predicts warmer weather is on its way, with Thursday looking to be the warmest day since June.

This summer across Gwent has been predominantly wet and overcast, apart from a brief spell of warmth in May and June.

Despite some disruptions caused by Storm Antoni, there is some good news to look forward to.

Warmer weather is predicted to arrive in the area for a short period, with temperatures set to soar to as high as 23 degrees.

On Wednesday, Newport and the surrounding areas are expected to experience a temperature of 21 degrees.

According to the Met Office, warmer temperatures are expected in the eastern regions.

Thursday is forecasted to be the best day with low clouds and fog clearing up, making way for plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching as high as 25 degrees in Monmouth and Abergavenny.

But this won't last long, as temperatures will drop to 19 degrees on Friday, with light showers changing to sunny intervals by early evening.

The weekend weather is expected to be initially wet and breezy, but it will clear up, revealing sunny skies, scattered showers, and a cooler breeze.

In the coming days from August 12 to August 21, there may be periods of rain that could last for an extended time in certain areas.

Moving forward, weather patterns are expected to vary with a combination of rain showers and longer periods of rainfall, as well as occasional drier and more tranquil moments.

Some of the rain and showers may be intense and accompanied by thunder. Despite this, temperatures will remain a bit above average throughout the rest of August and the beginning of September.