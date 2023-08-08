HAVE you seen the new children's play equipment at Cwmbran Boating Lake?
The popular park has been transformed in recent months with new accessible kit for children to play on.
The play area in Pontypool Park has also been improved as part of joint £330,000 investment from Torfaen Council's Covid Recovery Fund.
Children and staff at Crownbridge School in Cwmbran, TOGS (Torfaen Opportunity Group) Children’s Centre in New Inn, and specialists in autism helped to design the parks.
The new items make the play areas more suitable for those with special needs.
They include an accessible roundabout, outdoor musical instruments, sensory play panels and mirror panels.
Click through the gallery above to see all the equipment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here