The popular park has been transformed in recent months with new accessible kit for children to play on.

The play area in Pontypool Park has also been improved as part of joint £330,000 investment from Torfaen Council's Covid Recovery Fund.

Children and staff at Crownbridge School in Cwmbran, TOGS (Torfaen Opportunity Group) Children’s Centre in New Inn, and specialists in autism helped to design the parks.

The new items make the play areas more suitable for those with special needs.

They include an accessible roundabout, outdoor musical instruments, sensory play panels and mirror panels.

