There are hopes for Button to be joined by a young male to help swell the attraction’s sloth family – which at the moment consists of elderly duo Tuppee and Lightcap.

Tuppee, now a remarkable 41, is one of the oldest sloths in European zoos, while Lightcap is a relative youngster at nearly 29.

They retired to Folly Farm from other zoos several years ago, and have a specially-adapted enclosure alongside the fruit bats in Tropical Trails.

The mature pair are enjoying their surroundings' low branches, soft flooring and heat and humidity to suit their older joints.

They will also be able to continue their peace and quiet away from the adorable two-toed Linne’s sloth Button, who will be resident in Sloth Forest alongside a variety of rare and beautiful birds.

Button was the first sloth born in Dudley Zoo and her move to Folly Farm was part of the European Breeding Programme.

Although providing a home for elderly animals is an important role in any breeding programme, if Button has a mate it could enable Folly Farm to welcome the next generation of sloths as a breeding centre for the species in the future.

Folly Farm zookeeper Kim Cartwright said: “We’re so excited to welcome Button to our zoo family. These peaceful, gentle animals are slow-moving even in their prime, but Button sure has given our sleepy Sloth Forest enclosure a new lease of life.

“So, as well as still caring for the older residents, we’re excited to adapt Sloth Forest into more of a breeding centre for the species - with the hope that our young new arrival will be joined by a male soon so we can begin our breeding efforts.

“Sloths are our number one animal for adoptions, so with Button joining the zoo family, we’re sure this interest will continue to grow and make a unique gift for someone special”.

