Lorraine Gregg has been Pobl tenant for 37 years, and has lived in a property in St Julians for the past 30 years.

Over this time Ms Gregg said she has had "many problems", including that promises to even out her garden due to her disabilities made 10 years ago had not been fulfilled.

In February, Ms Gregg took the firm to court - and Pobl said the matter has now been "settled".

The housing provider said it has "reached a legal agreement with Ms Gregg and her representatives that all necessary work had been completed, above and beyond our obligations as landlords".

Lorraine has lived in the property for 30 years (Image: Lorraine Gregg)

Ms Gregg said: “I told them there was something wrong with the roof. Eventually someone came over and the living room was plastered a couple of years ago as it was completely wet, but they never did the dining room.

“The wet patches came back in the living room after the heavy rain, a surveyor said it needed doing and the felt had gone in the roof – they haven’t come back, and nothing has been done.

“I can’t do any decorating because of my disabilities, and I have nerve conditions.

Lorraine's walls (Image: Lorraine Gregg)

“Ten years ago, I applied for a shower room downstairs due to my disabilities and for them to even out my garden so I don’t trip. It is unsafe for me.

“I was told 10 years ago that they would come on Monday to fix the garden. Monday came and went, weeks came and gone, and the garden has never been done. I was then told that Pobl do not slab gardens anymore.”

The Pobl tenant also claimed leaking water had soaked a carpet, and that it had not been replaced.

Lorraine's walls (Image: Lorraine Gregg)

Ms Gregg said: “In the passage coming down the stairs there was water coming down and it had to be replaced.

“But the carpet is ruined it still hasn’t been replaced. I had to throw out five bags of clothes.

“A guy put an extractor fan in my downstairs toilet, the guy who came went through a pipe. Even when they come to do work, they do it wrong.

“I asked them to widen my door so I can in and out easier, but this hasn’t happened.

“I haven’t been out in nearly three years.”

Statement from Pobl

A spokesperson for Pobl Group said: "We are aware of Ms Gregg's historic concerns and have worked closely with her and a number of external agencies to find a satisfactory resolution for all parties, including seeking expert independent opinion.

"Earlier this year, we reached legal agreement with Ms Gregg and her representatives that all necessary work had been completed, above and beyond our obligations as landlords. As is the case for any customer, if there is a requirement for any new repairs in her home she needs to contact us to report them.

"We would emphasise that all concerns logged prior to us reaching a legal agreement with Ms Gregg have been settled."